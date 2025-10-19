Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: The Road

The Road Preview: Keith Urban's Searching for The Next Country Star

Here's our preview for EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger & Keith Urban's music competition series, The Road.

Stemming from executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban, CBS's The Road kicks off tonight after the Season 3 return of Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. The music competition series spotlights Urban as he begins his journey to discover the next big Country music artist, with Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson serving as the "tour manager." Wilson will provide support and guidance to the musicians throughout the tour, sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. In addition, Wilson will also take the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. Along the way, they'll compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. Viewers will get a front row seat to see what touring life is like for an artist, with exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. Ever wonder what happens when some of the best up-and-coming musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams? You're about to find out!

When/Where Can I Watch "The Road"? The music competition series premieres tonight (9 pm – 10:30 pm ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streams on Paramount+. After tonight, the series airs 9:30-10:30 pm ET on Sunday, Oct 26th, and Sunday, Nov. 2nd (following NFL Doubleheaders) before moving to its regular 9-10 pm Sunday time period on Nov. 9th.

What Are They Competing For? Along with a $250,000 cash award and a recording contract with Country Road Records (a division of 101 Studios, in partnership with Thirty Tigers), the winner will receive a performance slot on the iconic Mane Stage at Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2026 in Indio, Calif. In addition, Red Bull will provide the winner of the competition the opportunity to perform live at Red Bull Jukebox. Additionally, the two runners-up will receive five recording sessions at Red Bull Studio Los Angeles, a state-of-the-art recording space that includes a full range of instruments and cutting-edge equipment.

Who Are the Guest Advisors on "The Road"? Country music stars Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch, and Brothers Osborne will serve as special guest advisors throughout the season, offering insight and guidance to the emerging musicians.

The Road Season 1 Episode 1 "The Premiere" Preview

The Road Season 1 Episode 1 "The Premiere" – One musician is sent home, while the remaining 11 earn a coveted seat on the tour bus and begin a thrilling 10-week ride through the highs and lows of touring.

The Road Season 1: Your Emerging Musicians!

Here's a look at the 12 emerging musicians competing during the first season of the music competition series, including profile videos for each performer:

Name: Adam Sanders

Age: 36

Location: Lake City, Fla.

Instagram: @adamsanders

Name: Billie Jo Jones

Age: 34

Location: Emory, Texas

Instagram: @billiejojonesmusic

Name: Blaine Bailey

Age: 23

Location: Tahlequah, Okla.

Instagram: @_blainebailey

Name: Briana Adams

Age: 30

Location: Winchester, Texas

Instagram: @brianaadamsmusic

Name: Britnee Kellogg

Age: 40

Location: Anthem, Ariz.

Instagram: @britneekellogg

Name: Cassidy Daniels

Age: 25

Location: Marion, N.C.

Instagram: @cassidydanielsmusic

Name: Channing Wilson

Age: 49

Location: Lafayette, Ga.

Instagram: @channingwilson

Name: Cody Hibbard

Age: 32

Location: Adair, Okla.

Instagram: @codyhibbard_

Name: Forrest McCurren

Age: 35

Location: Jefferson City, Mo.

Instagram: @forrestmccurren

Name: Jenny Tolman

Age: 29

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Instagram: @jennytolman

Name: Jon Wood

Age: 28

Location: Wake Forest, N.C.

Instagram: @jonwoodmusic

Name: Olivia Harms

Age: 29

Location: Canby, Ore.

Instagram: @oliviaharmsmusic

CBS's The Road is produced by Lucky Horseshoe Productions with Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers, 101 Studios with David Glasser serving as executive producer, Bosque Ranch Productions with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Keith Urban also serves as executive producer for the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!