Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: The Road

The Road: Semi-Finals Action in "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN"

It's the semi-finals for our final four heading into tonight's round of CBS's The Road, S01E09: "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN."

Article Summary The Road semi-finals hit Nashville’s Marathon Music Works with the final four contenders competing.

Keith Urban mentors contestants with acoustic sets at the Blue Bird Café before the main show.

Finalists perform high-stakes duets (covers & originals) for the crowd and guest stars Brothers Osborne.

Britnee Kellogg, Channing Wilson, Cassidy Daniels, and Adam Sanders are competing for a spot in the finale.

Heading into the semi-final round of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban's The Road, we have our final four in place: Britnee Kellogg, Channing Wilson, Cassidy Daniels, and Adam Sanders. That means one more stop before the big finale, which also means that we'll be saying goodbye to one more talented musician at the next stop: "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN." This week, it's an intimate acoustic set with Urban at the famed Blue Bird Café before heading to the Marathon Music Works for a pair of duets (with an appearance from country music duo Brothers Osborne). Here's a look at the overview, images, and sneak peeks for tonight's round. In addition, we've updated the profiles of the final four to include their performances from last week.

The Road Season 1 Episode 9 "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN"

The Road Season 1 Episode 9 "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN" – In the semi-final episode, the final four musicians arrive in Nashville and make a stop at the iconic Blue Bird Café to perform an intimate acoustic set with Keith Urban. The competition heats up as the final four musicians take the stage at Marathon Music Works to win over both the crowd and special guest superstars, country music duo Brothers Osborne. The musicians perform two duets, a cover and an original song, as Keith Urban ultimately decides who goes home and which final three will move on to the finale

The music competition series spotlights Keith Urban as he begins his journey to discover the next big Country music artist, with Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson serving as the "tour manager." Wilson will provide support and guidance to the musicians throughout the tour, sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. In addition, Wilson will also take the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. Along the way, they'll compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. Viewers will get a front row seat to see what touring life is like for an artist, with exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. Ever wonder what happens when some of the best up-and-coming musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams? You're about to find out!

An Updated Look at Your Emerging Musicians!

Here's a look at the remaining emerging musicians competing during the first season of the music competition series, including a look at their most recent performances:

Name: Adam Sanders

Age: 36

Location: Lake City, Fla.

Instagram: @adamsanders

Name: Britnee Kellogg

Age: 40

Location: Anthem, Ariz.

Instagram: @britneekellogg

Name: Cassidy Daniels

Age: 25

Location: Marion, N.C.

Instagram: @cassidydanielsmusic

Name: Channing Wilson

Age: 49

Location: Lafayette, Ga.

Instagram: @channingwilson

CBS's The Road is produced by Lucky Horseshoe Productions with Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers, 101 Studios with David Glasser serving as executive producer, Bosque Ranch Productions with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Keith Urban also serves as executive producer for the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!