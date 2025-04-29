Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Here's Your S07E16: "The Return" Preview & Season 7 Update

Along with our The Rookie S07E16: "The Return" preview, we look at what Showrunner Alexi Hawley had to share about "Chenford's" future.

We've got two big headlines heading into tonight's episode of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. On this side of the TV screens, there's the not-so-small matter of the time change, with both Will Trent and The Rookie pushed back an hour due to an ABC News program. On the other side of the TV screens, S07E16: "The Return" sees the return (thus, the title – though we have a feeling it might have more than one meaning) of Patrick Keleher's rookie, Seth. It would be safe to say that folks have some very strong feelings about this turn of events. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter, followed by a look at S07E17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" and May 13th's season finale, S07E18: "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars" (with a lot going on). In addition, we look back at what Hawley had to say recently about "Chenford's" future this season and beyond.

ABC's The Rookie Season 7 Previews (Including Season Finale)

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" – The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns, hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley (Shawn Ashmore), and Tim (Eric Winter) supports Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) as she prepares for the sergeant's exam.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" – The team helps Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg) when his new love interest is kidnapped. Meanwhile, Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) enlist their moms to help catch a con artist, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is threatened to drop a case.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 18: "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars" – John (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox) work together to catch Oscar (Matthew Glave); Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigates a bank robbery; Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) learn to adapt to her new schedule, and Miles' (Deric Augustine) first date takes an unexpected turn.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley: "Chenford" Connection "Impossible to Break"

"Every word I say about this is parsed very closely, so let me think about how to respond," Hawley carefully began his response during his interview with Collider regarding what the future could hold for Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter). "Let me back up a little bit by saying that I think that the journey this season has been really important, at least to us in the writers' room and on the show, in terms of the real effects of the breakup and Lucy really coming to terms with who she is after, what she wants out of her career and out of her job afterwards, but also being a human being, and as we've all had moments of wanting something that maybe might not be emotionally healthy for you, like the hookups and all that kind of stuff, where, you know, have been a bit of a bouncing back and forth. That just feels very human to me. I mean, look, I do think that at the end of the day, that connection between them is impossible to break. And so I think, as we go forward, you will just see that.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

