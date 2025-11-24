Posted in: ABC, Current News, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: North Gets Pilot Order; Jay Ellis Set to Lead Spinoff

ABC has given Alex Hawley's The Rookie: North a pilot order, with Jay Ellis (Running Point, All Her Fault) set to lead the spinoff.

During ABC's End of Summer Soiree in September that included The Rookie stars Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Richard T. Jones, Shawn Ashmore, Melissa Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Jenna Dewan, and Deric Augustine, series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley shared an update on where things stood with The Rookie: North, the spinoff series announced earlier this year that's set in Washington state and focuses on a male police officer who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act. "I think we are looking at shooting a pilot in the spring or late winter, so we are gearing up for that," Hawley shared with Deadline Hollywood during the event. "I've been going back, and there's a script, I've been doing some drafts and getting some notes," he added. "You know me, I'm a hopeful person, so I remain hopeful." Well… good news! Jay Ellis (Running Point, All Her Fault) has been tapped to lead the series, which has now officially been given a pilot green light by the network.

The spinoff pilot is set to focus on Ellis's Alex Holland, a middle-aged man who becomes the oldest rookie cop in his new rural Washington state home after moving from Los Angeles. According to the pilot overview: "Alex Holland (Ellis) believed his mid-life wasn't worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as its oldest rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn't just 5-minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself, that he's finally found something worthy of the fight."

Alexi Hawley says #TheRookie spinoff set in Washington is gearing up to film its pilot this spring pic.twitter.com/rjRQaLuOsJ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Hawley is set to executive-produce via his Perfectman Pictures banner, alongside Fillion, Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross, and Michelle Chapman. Additionally, Ellis will serve as a producer on the spin-off series.

