Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie

The Rookie Releases More Season 7 BTS Looks; Jones on Grey's Promotion

ABC released some "in-the-moment" behind-the-scenes looks at The Rookie Season 7; Richard T. Jones discusses Grey's big promotion.

As we inch closer to the seventh season premiere of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, the hit series' social media accounts have been doing a great job of keeping everyone in the loop on what they need to know before S07E01: "The Shot" hits our screens on January 7th. For this go-around, Richard T. Jones touches on Wade Grey's promotion from sergeant to lieutenant heading into the new season – and how he's feeling "graced," "honored," and "humble." But first…

As we were writing this up, we saw that a look behind the scenes of the seventh season was also shared on social media. As much as we like getting to hear from the cast and the show's creative team, it's nice getting these "you're there in the moment" looks that offer a better sense of what production on the show is like:

Here's a look at what Jones had to share about Grey's promotion to lieutenant and what that means heading into the new season:

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" – Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John (Nathan Fillion) and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape. Here's a look at the cast getting everyone caught up on where their respective characters are at heading into the seventh season:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!