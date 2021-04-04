The Rookie S03E09 Preview: "Amber" Alert Finds Team Racing the Clock

Welcome back to another preview of ABC's third season of The Rookie, and it appears to be an episode filled with lasts, almost-last, and a possible first for two of our officers. For Jackson (Titus Makin Jr.) and Chen (Melissa O'Neil), it's their last shift as rookies- an honor that Nolan (Nathan Fillion) will also be enjoying… in another thirty days. For Chen, the occasion also becomes the perfect time to open up to Bradford (Eric Winter)- but a missing child puts everything on the backburner as the team races against the clock to avert a tragedy.

Written by Brynn Malone and Natalie Callaghan, directed by Bill Roe, and with Toks Olagundoye guest-starring as Professor Fiona Ryan, here's a look at the promo, overview, and preview for Sunday night's "Amber":

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 9 "Amber": An Amber Alert sends the team on a race against time to find a newborn infant who was stolen from a local hospital. Meanwhile, Officers Jackson and Chen work their last shift as rookies as Officer Nolan continues on for 30 more days.

We'll admit it if Bradford won't…we're going to miss these two riding together 🥺 #TheRookie pic.twitter.com/sQF4YprS6o — The Rookie (@therookie) April 2, 2021

Nolan and Harper have a plus one on their shift! Find out how it goes TOMORROW on an all-new #TheRookie. pic.twitter.com/ExPRhl0NY9 — The Rookie (@therookie) April 3, 2021

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. "Consequences" also includes Michael Beach as Commander Percy West, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, and Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.