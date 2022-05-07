The Rookie S04E21 "Mother's Day" Preview: Grey Helps Prepare Nolan

After last week's finale of a two-part backdoor pilot for Niecy Nash's FBI Trainee Simone Clark, ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie is taking a break from looking to expand the show's universe with S04E21 "Mother's Day." In the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, we see Grey (Richard T. Jones) on a ride-along with Nolan (Fillion) to get him ready to become a training officer. Meanwhile, Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) have some issues to take care of involving the holiday mentioned in the title as well as making a romantic vacation work- as you're about to see:

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 21 "Mother's Day": Sergeant Grey supports Officer Nolan's desire to become a training officer and offers to ride with him for the day to get him ready. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy must manage expectations in their respective relationships as they decide on their plans for Mother's Day and a romantic vacation. Written by Diana Mendez Boucher and Fredrick Kotto, and directed by Lisa Demaine.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Guest stars for this episode include Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, Jane Daly as Patrice Evers, Carsyn Rose as Lila Town, and Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.