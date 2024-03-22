Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, Season 6, The Rookie, trailer

The Rookie S06E04 Images; Winter Teases Action-Packed Finale (VIDEO)

Along with images/overview for ABC's The Rookie S06E04: "Training Day," Eric Winter posted a video of serious action before the season wraps.

When ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns next week with "Training Day," viewers will see Thorsen's (Tru Valentino) first day back at work since the assault and the team investigating a homicide that might have links to the pentagram killer. But we've got another preview for the season that we wanted to pass along – courtesy of Winter. Taking to social media, Winter shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself as he filmed a pretty serious fight scene in the bed of a pickup truck. The actor noted that the scene was from the final day of filming the season – meaning that if they filmed the episodes in order, we could be looking at the potential for one helluva' season finale cliffhanger.

"Some cool BTS from our last day filming," Winter wrote in an Instagram post from earlier today. "Working with our stunt coordinator for this huge fight sequence on the Disney Infinity stage! This is going to look awesome in the final cut. What a way to wrap up season 6. Get ready for an all-new episode next week!!" Here's a look at the post – followed by a look at the overview and image gallery for "Training Day" that was released:

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 4: "Training Day" Preview

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 4: "Training Day": It's Officer Aaron Thorsen's (Tru Valentino) first day back since the assault, and he's tasked with a series of high-stress cases to determine whether he's ready to work. Elsewhere, the team investigates a homicide case with a potential tie to the pentagram killer.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

