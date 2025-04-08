Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Omega Crafter, Preferred Networks

Omega Crafter Announces Completed Game Release Date

Omega Crafter will finally leave Early Access next month, bringing with it new content and additions to the game as part of the final version

Indie game developer and publisher Preferred Networks revealed that Omega Crafter will be leaving Early Access next month. The game has been in EA for over a year, and some pretty substantial updates have been added to it in that time. There are games where the devs add a thing or two, but this team made sure those who bought in early got good content updates. The final version of the game will arrive with new content not experienced by players yet, as well as new additions to the game as part of the final version. We have a new trailer here to show that off as the full version will be released on May 14, 2025.

Omega Crafter

Adventure alongside Grammi, the engineer's programmable sidekick. Master the basics of both crafting and automation with simple pre-made commands. Order Grammi to harvest raw materials, craft items, then automatically sort creations in storage chests for easy inventory organization. Set up multi-step behaviors with a drag-and-drop coding interface to easily automate entire processes. Chop down trees, gather wood, store items in nearby chests, and even notify task completion in the chat log if desired — all with a single click. Grammi can even dance!

While Grammi handles everyday tasks, venture into the unknown in search of dungeons hiding rare loot guarded by villainous creatures. Peruse the lush scenery of the Beginning Grasslands, the vast open landscapes of the Inexhaustible Wilderness, and brave the dark corners of the Halloween Forest — each with their own distinct materials, monsters, and hidden secrets. Construct simple shelters, massive metropolises, and everything in between. Easily level the ground, cultivate hills, pave roads, create water sources and strategically position structures with pre-set processes for maximum efficiency. Shape the world and save it from the infectious malware so the game can launch on time!

