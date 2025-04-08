Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: The Angry Birds Movie 3

The Angry Birds Movie 3 Snags A January 2027 Release Date

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is happening. After two films at Sony, the rights have jumped to Paramount Pictures, and the third film will be released in theaters in January 2027.

The Angry Birds are still angry and returning to the big screen for another outing. The first film based on the popular mobile game was released in 2016, and while the reviews weren't exactly stellar, the film seemed to hit with audiences and was budgeted well. It made $373M on a budget of $73M and was initially distributed by Sony Pictures. The second film came three years later and was released in 2019 during that buckwild time at the box office. However, it was one of the few movies that didn't find much of an audience at the time and made $152M on a budget of $65M. Again, not terrible, but not nearly as good as the first time around. Ironically, the second film was much better reviewed than the first, but there is a chance that people didn't give the first one a chance or didn't like it, so they didn't see much of a reason to give the sequel a try. Things have been quiet ever since, and apparently, that's because the IP has been changing hands. The Angry Birds Movie 3 is not only happening, but it has jumped from Sony to Paramount Pictures, and it will be released on January 29, 2017, according to Deadline, who appear to be citing a press release sent out by Paramount.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 brings back the primary cast from the first three movies, including Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, and Danny McBride, reprising their roles as Red, Chuck, Silver, and Bomb. New cast members reportedly include Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson, and Psalm West. However, no specific roles have been given to anyone.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will be directed by John Rice, who directed the first movie with a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman, who wrote the second film. Orman is also executive producing along with Toru Nakahara who also produced Sonic the Hedgehog. Other producers include John Cohen (Despicable Me, The Garfield Movie), Dan Chuba (The Mitchells vs. the Machines), and Carla Connor (The Willoughbys). Rovio and SEGA will produce alongside Namit Malhotra and his production company Prime Focus Studios, in partnership with Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and dentsu. Paramount has gained a lot of goodwill in the last couple of years from video game fans because of the way they have handled Sonic the Hedgehog, so it's not surprising to see them scooping up another piece of IP that they could breathe new life into. Here are all of the quotes from the press release talking about the project:

"We're very excited to be partnering with Paramount Pictures and extremely proud of our incredible cast," said John Cohen, Producer. "Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Rachel and Danny returning to voice their fantastic characters, but they're surrounded by an all-star ensemble of comedic talent. These are some of the funniest people out there today, and we're so thrilled to have them all on board."

"Angry Birds transcends mediums and has been embraced and celebrated the world over," said Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution, Paramount Pictures. "We couldn't be happier to be partnering with SEGA/Rovio and these other great partners to bring this latest installment, featuring an incredible voice cast, to big screens everywhere."

"We're thrilled to announce that our first theatrical distribution partnership is with Paramount Pictures," said Don McGregor, Founder and CEO, Flywheel Media. "As a film production company focused on bringing the best family movies to global audiences, we couldn't have a better start than The Angry Birds Movie 3."

"The Angry Birds brand has demonstrated remarkable versatility, evolving from a global mobile gaming phenomenon to licensed products, animation, and a thriving cinematic franchise," said Alex Pelletier-Normand, CEO, Rovio Entertainment. "It has been a deeply collaborative effort to create a film that will resonate with the millions who interact with our catalog of games and products every day. We are confident that with this talented team at the helm, The Angry Birds Movie 3 will delight longtime fans and create new fans in those discovering our flock for the first time."

"The Angry Birds IP is so instantly recognized and loved by audiences worldwide," said Cathy Boxall, Global Head of Entertainment, dentsu. "We're proud to be the global integrated marketing partner of The Angry Birds Movie 3 and to offer dentsu clients the opportunity to be a part of this global sensation, connecting culture to commerce for brands with a desire to reach and engage their audiences in new ways." The Angry Birds Movie 3 will be released in theaters on January 29, 2027.

