Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comics Jump From $2.99 To $3.99 In June 2025

Todd McFarlane's Spawn comic book titles pujblished by Image Comics jump from $2.99 to $3.99 in June this year.

Article Summary Todd McFarlane's Spawn comics increase to $3.99, reacting to inflation and broader comic price trends.

New miniseries Bloodletter #1 by Joseph Illidge launches, with Tasha Thornwall seeking revenge on Spawn.

Image Comics' June 2025 solicitations feature exciting stories and art from top creators.

Upcoming titles include King Spawn #47, Rat City #15, and Medieval Spawn #3, all at $3.99.

When writing about the pressures on prices recently, Bleeding Cool noted that the most recent Diamond/Image Comics deal as revealed in court filings saw that for internationally distributed comic books, Diamond was guaranteed at least 40 cents a distributed item. We noted that this must be impossible for Image Comics to even make a profit from, with Todd McFarlane titles which had been held for fifteen years at just under three dollars.

And now with inflation, international uncertainty and a falling dollar, Todd McFarlane is doing what his competitors did a decade ago, lifting the standard price of a Spawn or Spawn-related comic to $3.99, from his June 2025 solicits and solicitations. Even as DC and Marvel are moving towards $4.99.

Bloodletter is Todd McFarlane's big new Spawn Universe title by Joseph Illidge, Tim Seeley and Christian Rosado launching as part of his Spawn solicits in Image Comics' 2025 solicits and solicitations. And the price of Bloodletter #1, Black Ritual: the Book Of NYX #3, Tales Of Gunslinger Spawn #8, Gunslinger Spawn #45, King Spawn #47, Medieval Spawn #3, Rat City #15, Sam and Twitch Case Files #46, Scorched #423 and Spawn #367… though that last one has now been delayed until August.





BLOODLETTER #1 (OF 5)

STORY JOSEPH ILLIDGE & TIM SEELEY

ART / COVER A CHRISTIAN ROSADO

COVER B BLANK SKETCH

Tasha Thornwall is THE BLOODLETTER, mystical mercenary of the world's secret underground. A former CIA operative forced to live in the shadows after being outed by Al Simmons 10 years ago, Tasha is now out for revenge when she learns Al Simmons is alive as Spawn. The mission to hunt down and kill Spawn begins in this debut miniseries by JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE (DC Comics' The Shadow Cabinet) and TIM SEELEY (HACK/SLASH, LOCAL MAN, Nightwing), along with the incredible art talents of CHRISTIAN ROSADO.

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

Comic book writer, editor, publisher and old friend Joe Illidge wrote about what is to come for Bloodletter, a project Bleeding Cool had previously broken news about. "Tasha Thornwall is THE BLOODLETTER, and her only mission in life is. To. KILL. SPAWN… THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE SPAWN UNIVERSE IS UPON US!… the story of the former CIA agent Al Simmons was tasked to kill and failed. Years later, she returns after spending years on the run learning the occult, espionage, and assassination."

Here's what else is Spawned-up from Todd McFarlane from Image Comics in their June 2025 solicits and solicitations.

BLACK RITUAL: THE BOOK OF NYX #3 (OF 7)

STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART / COVER A NAT JONES

COVER B RAYMOND GAY

Nyx has become a target of the Witch Hunter known as The Puritan. With his sights set on her, it may only be a matter of time before she is laid to rest.

JUNE 4 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #8

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER A BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B THADDEUS ROBECK

The Gunslinger continues to make his way across the Western frontier. The tragedy of his past, hot at his heels, spurred on by a man in black.

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #45

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A THADDEUS ROBECK

COVER B FEDERICO SABBATINI

A small town, not unsimilar to one from Gunslinger's past, has been overrun by monsters. He can save the town, but only by making a huge sacrifice.

JUNE 11 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

KING SPAWN #47

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART YILDIRAY CINAR

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

Spawn is still reeling after a vicious fight against a new enemy named the Revenant. He underestimated him the first time, something that won't happen again.

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

MEDIEVAL SPAWN #3 (OF 4)

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART MARCO ITRI

COVER A JONATHAN URIBE

COVER B FEDERICO SABBATINI

A cataclysmic threat is revealed, and loyalties are tested as Medieval Spawn gathers an army to face their destiny head-on.

JUNE 25 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

RAT CITY #15

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER B VON RANDAL

With Peter stuck in the In Between, the Progeny turn their focus to another.

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #16

STORY JORDAN BAREL

ART THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A / COVER B RAYMOND GAY

The pieces have fallen into place, the conspiracy against Twitch is starting to come to light, but the reason he was targeted in the first place is still a mystery.

JUNE 11 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

THE SCORCHED #43

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A TONTON REVOLVER

COVER B BJÖRN BARENDS

Medieval continues to assert himself into Marc's conscience, taking control more and more, but to what end?

JUNE 25 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

SPAWN #367

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B TONTON REVOLVER

Spawn has always been the Alpha, but now there is a new big dog in town looking to make a name for themselves. And to be the man, you've got to beat the man!

JUNE 25 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

