Top Hat Studios Reveals Their Plans For Their Own Showcase

Top Hat Studios confirmed several of their titles that they will be showing off for their own showcase, happening later this month

Article Summary Top Hat Studios announces their upcoming livestream showcase this April, featuring numerous indie game titles.

The showcase will highlight developers like Kyle Thompson and Molegato presenting new and viral indie games.

Highly anticipated reveal of Labyrinth Of The Demon King release date to thrill horror and dungeon fans.

Teasers for eight new Japanese-inspired and retro titles coming from Top Hat Studios and partners.

Indie game publisher Top Hat Studios confirmed this morning that they will be holding their own livestream showcase, set to happen in a couple of weeks. The livestream will run on April 22 across multiple platforms, and they've already confirmed what they will be showing to a degree with a highlight on several developers working under them with their own games to show off. You can check out the details they released below before the stream happens later this month.

Top Hat Studios Showcase

Kyle Thompson (Crypt Custodian, Islets), Casper Croes (Alisa), J.R. Hudepohl (Labyrinth Of The Demon King), Molegato (Frogun), Nico Papalia (Athenian Rhapsody), Slime King Games (Under The Island), and much, much more. Another 15 developers, many new to the Top Hat Studios family, will additionally present titles in the showcase.

Notably among the announcements in the showcase is the highly anticipated reveal of the Labyrinth Of The Demon King release date. The game, whose hype has built at a momentous pace over the past few months following its February Next Fest demo, has scored big with horror and dungeon-crawler fans alike and landed itself as one of the top wishlisted games on Steam. The title won't be alone however — it'll be situated next to many viral indie hits being revealed for publishing for the first time, as well as new, unannounced titles from returning developers in the Top Hat Studios family.

Top Hat Studios is keen to tease its star-studded line-up on social media over the next two weeks leading up to the showcase, alongside its partnered developers. The publisher, known for primarily focusing on both Japanese-inspired and retro titles and working with bold, grassroots creators, is expected to reveal eight new games in its portfolio, including several titles never before seen by the public.

