Original Art for First Apperarance of Spider-Woman Sells For $690,000

The cover art of the first appearance of Spider-Woman from Marvel Spotlight #32 published in 1977 by Gil Kane, has sold at auction for a record $690,000, part of an $18.5 million dollar sale of comic books and original comic book art from Heritage Auctions, held from the 3rd to the 6th of April, and Comics & Comic Art Auction.

Other record-breakers in the April 3-6 event include New Mutants wraparound cover by Arthur Adams and Terry Austin. The "Spider-Man" cover by Frank Frazetta, cover art for the paperback Night Walk by Bob Shaw sold for $528,000 despite having nothing to do with the Marvel character. And Tom Yeates' original covers are Saga of the Swamp Thing #21, The Anatomy Lesson by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette and Rick Veitch from 1984, sold for $192,000.

Original art from Arthur Adams and Terry Austin's New Mutants Special Edition #1 wraparound cover from 1985 sold for $240,000, an auction record for Arthur Adams. Drafted in ink and white paint over graphite on illustration board with an image area of 19.5" x 15", it came with additional inks on two layers of acetate overlays.

The original art for Frank Miller and Joe Rubinstein's The Marvel Comics Index #9B Wraparound Cover from 1982 sold for $180,000. The auction also saw a record sale for Ron Lim, with his and George Pérez's original cover art for The Infinity Gauntlet #5 selling $162,000.

A pre-Batman copy of Detective Comics #1 from 1937 which sold in Fine+ 6.5 condition for $228,000. There is one one other copy graded higher. Heritage Vice President Barry Sandoval points out, "Detective Comics No. 1 is the only one of the 50 most-valuable comic books for which the Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide does not even bother to list values above Very Fine 8.0. So far, they have not been needed." And yes, that is quite the cover.

And a copy of 1968's Silver Surfer #1 sold for $132,000. "When you see books like Detective Comics No. 1 and Silver Surfer No. 1 commanding top prices, it's a reminder that collectors are still deeply connected to the origins and evolution of the medium," says Sandoval. "From rare Golden Age treasures to landmark modern keys, this auction was a celebration of comic history at every turn."

Adds Todd Hignite, Heritage's Executive Vice President, "We're seeing unprecedented enthusiasm across the board – key issues, original art, debut appearances, you name it. This event continued the momentum we saw in January and proved that great material will always find a passionate and competitive market."

