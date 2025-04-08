Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Love Death + Robots

Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 Set for Launch This May (TEASER)

Set to hit Netflix on May 15th, here's a look at an official teaser for EPs Tim Miller and David Fincher's Love, Death + Robots Volume 4.

Article Summary Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 lands on Netflix May 15th with 10 thrilling new episodes.

Tim Miller and David Fincher present another mix of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy stories.

Teaser trailer and first image gallery released; Jennifer Yuh Nelson returns as supervising director.

Dinosaur gladiators and messianic cats promise to deliver more mechanical madness and animation magic.

What's that you said? You're in the mood for more of Executive Producers Tim Miller and David Fincher's Love, Death + Robots? Well, today is your lucky day because Netflix has some really good news to share. The animated anthology series will be unleashing 10 episodes of mechanical madness when Volume 4 starts streaming on May 15th. "I try to get a mix of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy," Miller shared with the streaming service about the new set of stories that are on the way. "And we work with some really fucking fantastic writers and artists." To make it all official, Netflix released a teaser trailer (which you can check out above), an official key art poster, and the first image gallery from the fourth volume of the 13-time Emmy-winning animated anthology series – along with an official overview:

Dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, string-puppet rock stars, it can only be Love, Death & Robots. The fourth volume, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer), sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) return as supervising director for ten startling shorts showcasing the series' signature, award-winning style of bleeding-edge animation, horror, sci-fi and humor. Buckle up.

Netflix's Love, Death + Robots was created by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and is executive produced by David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer). Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) returns as supervising director. Miller, Yuh Nelson, and Fincher have all directed episodes of the series, with Fincher making his animation debut with Volume 3's "Bad Traveling." In terms of the artwork for Volume 4, each chapter is being handled by a different team of artists. The previous volumes of the award-winning animated anthology series are currently available to stream on Netflix.

