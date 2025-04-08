Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Planet Zoo Announces New Americas Animal Pack

Planet Zoo is getting more animals in another DLC pack, this time focusing on North and South America with the Americas Animal Pack

Article Summary Explore the Americas in Planet Zoo with a new Animal Pack DLC featuring 7 exciting species from North to South.

From the graceful Ocelot to the iconic Bighorn Sheep, add diverse animals to your zoo.

Add southwestern flair with over 80 new scenery pieces and tackle a thrilling new campaign scenario.

Enjoy a free update with new flower scenery, blueprints, and important gameplay enhancements.

Frontier Developments revealed the latest DLC pack coming to Planet Zoo, as they are hitting more of the Western Hemisphere with the Americas Animal Pack. The pack will bring in a new set of animals and some landscapes to add to your park, featuring creates from North and South America. W have the finer details and a traile there as it arrives on April 15 for $10.

Americas Animal Pack

Zookeepers will be able to expand their animal offering with seven unmissable new species, hailing from the icy wilderness of the North to the vivid rainforests of the south, including the elegant Ocelot, the imposing Greater Rhea, the vibrant American Flamingo, and the mischievous White-Faced Saki. The pack will also add the clever and adaptable Coyote, the cunning Bush Dog, and the instantly recognisable Bighorn Sheep.

Planet Zoo: Americas Animal Pack also brings a stellar selection of over 80 new scenery pieces taking inspiration from the rustic southwest, including ranch gates and ironwork, alongside lanterns, paper decorations, flags, and more to add charm to any zoo. Those looking for a new challenge will also be able to tackle a thrilling campaign scenario, in which they'll be tasked with helping the notorious Dominic Myers set up a thriving zoo against a scorching Mexican backdrop. A free update will also arrive for all players, bringing new flower scenery and blueprints alongside a range of fixes and enhancements.

