The Rookie S08E03 "The Red Place": Harper & Lopez's Shocking Discovery

Harper and Lopez make a shocking discovery in this sneak peek at ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S08E03: "The Red Place."

Article Summary Harper and Lopez uncover a shocking twist in The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3: "The Red Place"

Nolan's quiet arrest could link back to a mysterious triple murder case in Oregon from three years ago

Lucy and Celina rush against time to save a kidnapping victim in a tense subplot

Here's a sneak peek for this must-see new episode of The Rookie on ABC, with out updated preview hitting tonight

We've got your updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie coming your way later today, but we wanted to pass along a sneak peek for S08E03: "The Red Place" that was released earlier today. In the clip below, Harper (Mekia Cox) and Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) make a shocking discovery about Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) recent arrest. It seems "Ezra Kane" is quite the quiet arrest that everyone first thought – and that he might be tied to a triple murder case in Oregon from three years ago. Check out the episode overview and sneak peek below, and stay tuned for our updated preview later today!

The Rookie S08E03: "The Red Place" Preview

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3: "The Red Place" – Nolan makes a quiet arrest, and Lucy and Celina race to rescue a kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer, and Miles visits a familiar face.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

