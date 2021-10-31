The Rookie Season 4 E05 Preview: Drug "Zombies"; Pete Davidson Returns

This Halloween, there's no rest for the wicked- or for those who put the wicked behind bars. That's because ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie is back with a Halloween-set episode that sees… the dead rising!!!!!! Okay, not really. But a new designer drug has hit the streets that's pretty much bath salts on steroids, turning users into "zombies"- and making for helluva Halloween for Nolan (Fillion). Meanwhile, Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) starts wondering if her apartment building might be in need of an exorcism- and guess who's back? Yup, Pete Davidson returns as Nolan's half-brother Pete (as we tipped you off to with the feature image to this preview). So without further ado, here's a look at the images, overview, and promo for tonight's "A.C.H.":

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5 "A.C.H.": When a new designer drug hits LA streets, it turns users into "zombies," and Officer Nolan and the team have a Halloween they won't soon forget. Back at home, Lucy questions whether her apartment building might be haunted. Guest-starring is Pete Davidson as Pete Nolan, Enver Gjokaj as Donovan, and Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins. Written by Zoe Cheng & Paula Puryear and directed by Dan Willis.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 4×05 Promo "A.C.H." (HD) Nathan Fillion series | Halloween Episode (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWigAZvek4Q)

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.