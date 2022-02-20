The Rookie Season 4 E14 Preview: Skip Tracer Randy Is On The Case

Before we take a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for next Sunday night's return of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, a reminder for those of you who may have missed it about how the show's universe is looking to expand. Earlier this month, news hit that the network was exploring a spinoff that would focus on the FBI and star Niecy Nash (Claws, Reno 911!). Stemming from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producer Mark Gordon, eOne, and ABC Signature, the series would be introduced as a two-episode backdoor pilot during the flagship series' current season. Nash will guest star as Simone Clark, who (much like Fillion's John Nolan with the LAPD) is the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight, a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own. During the two-episode arc/pilot, Nolan and the FBI's LA division enlist Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Reportedly, three other characters will also be introduced who would then become series regulars if the project is given a green light. But that's in the future- here's a look at what's waiting for you when ABC's The Rookie returns on February 27th:

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14 "Long Shot": Officers Nolan and Harper help Skip Tracer Randy on his first bounty hunter case. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Sergeant Bradford are on the hunt for a perpetrator on a citywide crime spree. Guest-starring is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Flula Borg as Skip Tracer Randy, and Jamil Walker as Curtis Jones. Written by Natalie Callaghan and directed by Fernando Sariñana.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.