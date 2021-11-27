The Rookie Season 4 Episode 8 Preview: A Surprise Visit for Bradford

Okay, sorry to get your hopes up but let's start with a friendly reminder that there isn't a new episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie this weekend, but that doesn't mean it's too early for a preview of what's to come on December 5th with "Hit and Run." And when the series does return, viewers will get to meet more of Bradford's (Eric Winter) family. As you're about to see, The Flash star Peyton List is on board as his sister Gennifer "Genny" Bradford, who shows up unannounced to convince her brother to sell their father's house. And Dexter fans should keep December 12th's episode in mind, because that's when James Remar premieres as Tim & Ginny's father. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for the next chapter of the network's police drama.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 8 "Hit and Run": The team goes on a city-wide hunt for an individual who is threatening a mass casualty event. Meanwhile, Tim's sister Genny shows up unannounced with some surprising news, and Lopez continues her inner struggle over Wesley's deal with Elijah and tries to come up with a plan to get them out of it. Guest-starring Peyton List as Genny Bradford and Tru Valentino as Aaron. Written by Vincent Angell and directed by Bill Roe.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 4×08 Promo "Hit And Run" (HD) Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsGRq7loj7w)

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.