The Rookie Season 4 Gets ABC Green Light; Season 3 Finale Preview

Friday brought a storm of series renewals, pick-ups, and cancellations, but viewers of ABC and Alexi Hawley's The Rookie got the news they were waiting for. With Season 3 finale "Threshold" set for this Sunday, the Nathan Fillion-starring series was officially picked up a fourth season. Considering the numbers that the series pulls for the network, it's no surprise. During its third season, The Rookie averages nearly 10 million total viewers (9.8 million) after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms (that's up from 6.14 million viewers over its initial Live+Same Day average). Digging deeper into the numbers, the series also more than quadruples (+342%) its Live+SD Adults 18-49 rating after 35 days of multiplatform viewing (putting it at a 2.12 rating). So what better way to celebrate than with a look at what's to come as the season reaches its end with "Threshold"- written by Hawley and directed by Lisa Demaine.

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 14 "Threshold": Officer Nolan mildly injures himself while chasing down a shoplifter and the local DA wants to charge the suspect with assault despite Nolan's wishes. Meanwhile, Lucy goes undercover, Lopez' wedding venue is seized by the FBI and Nolan meets his new neighbor.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 3×14 Promo "Threshold" (HD) Season Finale Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yxgabfk0UFY)

Guest starring is Camille Guat as Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Jane Daly as Patrice Evers, Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan, Nik Sanchez as Silas March, Jason Canela as Cesar Madrigal, and Britni Camacho as Reyna. The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.