The Rookie Season 5 E12 Promo Chenford Fans-Approved? E14 Overview As you're about to see, ABC clearly had Chenford fans in mind with this promo for ABC's The Rookie S05E12 "Death Notice;" S05E14 overview.

Okay, before we get to our updated previews for ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie S05E12 "Death Notice" and S05E13 "Daddy Cop," I just wanted to congratulate the Chenford fans out there. After nearly five seasons of following Tim (Eric Winter) & Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and their evolving relationship, that faith & patience have been paying off in big ways this season. And it's nice to see the show and the network acknowledge it (like the show's Twitter account adding to its profile, "Also a #Chenford stan account"), and that's especially the case with the following promo for next week's chapter. Because as you're about to see, nearly half of this clip is quality Chenford moments. So remember to drop a tweet to the show's creators for showing the love…

The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 12 & 13 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 "Death Notice": Written by Brynn Malone and directed by Tori Garrett, the January 17th episode finds Officer John Nolan (Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) enlisted to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner must have surgery, and they suspect there's more to it than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Aaron (Tru Valentino) gets Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) to help him investigate a string of home robberies, and Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil) consider how their new secret relationship will affect their work. Elsewhere, Lopez gets unexpected news.

So many surprises are in store on Tuesday's all-new episode of #TheRookie! Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uydO9Rxntw — The Rookie (@therookie) January 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13 "Daddy Cop": Written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by Anne Renton, the January 17th episode takes place in the midst of a heatwave & a citywide blackout, where Officer John Nolan and Aaron follow increasingly large leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station. While on duty, Officer Chen makes an alarming discovery after being called to a scene where a pungent smell has wreaked havoc. Meanwhile, Lucy and Harper scheme to get Tim out of his new job and into a more exciting position.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 "Death Sentence": Officer John Nolan and Bailey are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home. Meanwhile, Aaron struggles to live within his means and joins Lucy to help Tamara when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing. Elsewhere, Wesley suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case. Written by Diana Mendez Boucher and directed by Faye Brenner.