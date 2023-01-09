The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 11 Preview; Ep. 13 Official Overview Released Not only do we have a new preview for this week's episode of ABC's The Rookie, but we also have the overview for S05E13 "Daddy Cop."

With a new episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie set to hit our screens this week, now seems as good of a time as any to update our rundown of what's ahead with the fifth season. First up, we have another preview for Tuesday night's S05E11 "The Naked and The Dead," where we learn how Tim (Eric Winter) came to "volunteer" to coach little league baseball. And following that, we have the official overview for January 24th's S05E13 "Daddy Cop," an episode that includes a heatwave, a blackout, a really bad smell, and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Harper (Mekia Cox) looking to help get Tim out of a really bad professional position (okay, we're trying to keep it vague until you scroll below and read for yourselves).

Let's Look at The Rookie Season 5 E11, E12 & E13 Previews!

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11 "The Naked and The Dead": Written by Vincent Angell and directed by Robert Bella, the January 10th episode finds the search for a missing boy leading the team into the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs. Now, here's a look at the preview images from next week's episode, as well as the promo that was released on Wednesday:

And here's a look at the two promos for this week's episode of ABC's The Rookie which were released over the past few days, followed by a look at what's ahead over the next two weeks:

There's trouble headed for #TheRookie 😰 Don't miss an all-new episode on a new night and time, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/GKi4omoS8Z — The Rookie (@therookie) January 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 "Death Notice": Written by Brynn Malone and directed by Tori Garrett, the January 17th episode finds Officer John Nolan (Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) enlisted to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner must have surgery, and they suspect there's more to it than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Aaron (Tru Valentino) gets Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Cox) to help him investigate a string of home robberies, and Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil) consider how their new secret relationship will affect their work. Elsewhere, Lopez gets unexpected news.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13 "Daddy Cop": Written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by Anne Renton, the January 17th episode takes place in the midst of a heatwave & a citywide blackout, where Officer John Nolan and Aaron follow increasingly large leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station. While on duty, Officer Chen makes an alarming discovery after being called to a scene where a pungent smell has wreaked havoc. Meanwhile, Lucy and Harper scheme to get Tim out of his new job and into a more exciting position.