The Rookie Season 6 E03 "Trouble in Paradise" Images: Honeymoon's Over

Check out these preview images for ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E03: "Trouble in Paradise."

After celebrating its 100th episode this week, ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns next week with "Trouble in Paradise" – a title that could definitely have more than one meaning. But for Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan), the episode title perfectly fits their honeymoon – one that quickly goes from paradise to a crime scene. And that's not all that's on tap – and now, we have the official images released for next week's chapter to pass along in our updated rundown of the sixth season:

The Rookie Season 6 Previews: Episode Overviews, Images & More!

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 3 "Trouble in Paradise": Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) honeymoon is more of a nightmare than a dream when it turns into an active crime scene. Meanwhile, Tim (Eric Winter) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) partner up and must uncover the identity of a John Doe.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

