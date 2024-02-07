Posted in: ABC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Episode 1, preview', Season 6, The Rookie, trailer

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 "Strike Back" Preview Images Released

Check out the preview images for Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E01: "Strike Back."

With less than two weeks to go until ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns for its sixth season, Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are going to be spending a large chunk of whatever personal time they have together planning their wedding. For Nolan, that includes making it through his last shift – and all of the superstitions that come with it – before his wedding day. But as you're about to see from the preview images & overview for S06E01: "Strike Back," the impacts from the fifth season finale are still being felt – here's a look:

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 "Strike Back" Preview

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 "Strike Back": In the aftermath of the assaults in the explosive season five finale, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place. Meanwhile, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey (Jenna Dewan). Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released for the season-opener:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!