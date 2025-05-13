Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Finale "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars" Preview

Check out our updated preview for ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie Season 7 finale, S07E18: "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars."

At this point, how can we not assume that a whole lot of explosive things are going to go down during tonight's Season 7 finale of ABC and series creator/showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie? Heading into S07E18: "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars," we've got Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) adjusting their lives to Lucy's big (and well-earned) promotion, Miles' (Deric Augustine) so nervous about a first date that he turns to Tim and Lucy for advice, and Angela (Alyssa Diaz) looking into a bank robbery. Oh, and did we mention that Oscar (Matthew Glave) has his sights set on revenge as John (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox) look to bring him in? Yeah, we might've buried the lead there a bit. Here's our preview of tonight's season wrap-up, including an official overview, episode trailer, and sneak peeks.

ABC's The Rookie Season 7 Finale Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 18: "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars" – John (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox) work together to catch Oscar (Matthew Glave); Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigates a bank robbery; Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) learn to adapt to her new schedule, and Miles' (Deric Augustine) first date takes an unexpected turn.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

