The Rookie Season 7: Ivan Hernandez Cast; Kike Hernández Appearing?

In this update on ABC's The Rookie Season 7: casting news, a possible guest star appearance, and a chance to get to know the new "rookies."

Okay, we have three very different but very cool updates for the seventh season of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie (returning on Tuesday, January 7th) to pass along. First up, TVLine reported exclusively that Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham. Debuting in the season opener and set to appear in several episodes, Hawley teased that Hernandez's Detective Graham is "a detective at our station who ends up becoming a personal obstacle for Wesley [Shawn Ashmore] – but in a fun way." In addition, Winter took to Instagram to drop a ten-ton hint (with images) that Los Angeles Dodgers' two-time World Series Champion Kike Hernández (Enrique José Hernández González Jr.) would be showing up this season. Finally, the season's new "rookies," Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher, get the spotlight as they introduce themselves to fans.

Here's a look at what Augustine and Keleher had to share about joining the cast and what they want viewers to know about their respective characters heading into the seventh season:

"Ummm… why was 2x World Series champ [Kike Hernández] making a stop at the Mid Wilshire division?? 👮🏼‍♂️⚾️ Gonna have to watch season 7 of @therookieabc to see what this is all about!" Winter teaser in his Instagram post, sharing looks at Hernández on the set with the cast and crew:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

