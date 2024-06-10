Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, hulu, preview, season 7, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Might See "New Rookie or Two Showing Up": Hawley

Alexi Hawley says there is a good chance of "a new rookie or two showing up at some point" during ABC's The Rookie Season 7.

Even though series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7 might not be hitting ABC screens for a midseason return until 2025 (more on that in a minute), production on the upcoming season is expected to get rolling this summer. With that in mind, we're happy to pass along a little early intel from a very reliable source. It would be tough to keep a title like "The Rookie" if the hit series didn't actually have a rookie or two to focus on – a topic that Hawley addressed with TVLine since Lisseth Chavez's Celina Juarez will be moving beyond the title during the seventh season. "We're looking at the end of Celina's 13 months, so to speak, at some point in the [coming] season, so I think it's fair to say that there might be a new rookie or two showing up at some point," Hawley shared. While it makes sense, the addition of a new cast member into a long-running series is still a headline-grabber – and then add into that mix the possibility of two rookies joining the cast.

"At the top of January, we have 'New Year's Rockin' Eve,' which is one of the big live events of the broadcast season and provides tremendous promotional opportunity, so we're going to use that for 'The Rookie' and 'Will Trent,' both shows which continue to grow and are true darlings of both ABC and the audience. We have a lot of college sports and holiday programs on during December, so that adds to the megaphone that we can use to to shout out about 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' being back on. And additionally, and as importantly, having them come on in January will allow them to have uninterrupted runs where they can continue to gather momentum with a huge swatch of original episodes," shared Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, lats month – explaining how the move to midseason could benefit the series and how the network would go the synergy route to promote the show's Season 7 return.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

