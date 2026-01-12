Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" Image Gallery Released

Check out the image gallery for ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy."

Article Summary Get a first look at The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" with a brand-new image gallery and promo video.

Chenford fans have plenty to buzz about after the explosive Season 8 premiere on ABC and Alexi Hawley’s hit series.

This episode teams LAPD with the Secret Service as the President visits Los Angeles, sparking high-stakes drama.

Catch episode details for Episode 3, "The Red Place," including new cases and high-tension rescues in Los Angeles.

We know that "Chenford" fans are still buzzing about what went down during the eighth season opener of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's Melissa O'Neil, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and Deric Augustine-starring The Rookie. But for us, it was all about that chemistry between Nolan (Fillion) and Monica (Bridget Regan) that was tough to ignore. With that in mind, we have the image gallery and promo trailer for this week's episode, S08E02: "Fast Andy," with the LAPD teaming with the U.S. Secret Service when the President visits Los Angeles – and (of course) much more. In addition, we have an official overview for S08E03: "The Red Place – and all of that is waiting for you below.

The Rookie Season 8 Episodes 2 & 3 Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" – When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety and assess any major threats on their watch list. Meanwhile, Miles's instincts are tested, and Tim takes on a new role.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3: "The Red Place" – Nolan makes a quiet arrest, and Lucy and Celina race to rescue a kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer, and Miles visits a familiar face.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!