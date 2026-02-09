Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8: Here's Your Updated S08E06 "Burn 4 Love" Preview

Valentine's Day hits ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie tonight. Here's a look at our updated preview for S08E06: "Burn 4 Love."

Article Summary The Rookie S08E06 "Burn 4 Love" brings a Valentine’s Day episode packed with romance and chaos.

A serial arsonist threatens the team while Celina suspects a curse is causing Miles’ bad luck streak.

Catch new promo trailers, episode overviews, and a sneak peek at the upcoming episode.

Eric Winter dishes on the show's fresh appeal and cast antics during his chat with ABC's Good Morning America.

Welcome back to our updated look at what's ahead with the eighth season of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. The good news? S08E06: "Burn 4 Love" is the show's Valentine's Day-themed episode. The bad news? A serial arsonist, a possible curse (?!?), and some all-too-real romantic issues are looking to make a mess of it. We've got an episode overview, promo trailer, image gallery, and sneak peek to pass along, as well as the overviews for S08E07: "Baja" and S08E08: "Grand Theft Aircraft." In addition, you can check out Eric Winter's recent appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, where he discusses the show's success with younger viewers, the cast's TikTok game, and more.

The Rookie Season 8: Episodes 6-8 Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 6: "Burn 4 Love" – It's Valentine's Day, and the team is on the hunt for someone who is setting more than hearts on fire. Meanwhile, Celina thinks Miles' recent string of bad luck is the result of a curse, and she's determined to break it.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 7: "Baja" – Harper and Lucy go undercover in Baja while investigating the murder of two young women. Back in LA, Bradford and the FBI task force assist in the investigation, while Nolan and Bailey navigate their long-distance relationship.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 8: "Grand Theft Aircraft" – Nolan and Garza lead a high-stakes operation that quickly goes south. Lucy and Tim navigate their relationship when an unexpected visitor shows up. Meanwhile, the team conducts a citywide search for a suspect.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!