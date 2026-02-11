Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8: S08E07 "Baja" Images, Overview, Promo Released

Check out the images, overview, and promo for next week's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S08E07: "Baja."

Lucy and Harper head undercover to Baja while the team collaborates with the FBI on a complex case

Nolan and Bailey navigate the ups and downs of a long-distance relationship in next week’s new episode

In addition, look ahead at The Rookie Season 8 Episode 8: "Grand Theft Aircraft" with an official overview

ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie isn't wasting any time getting out the intel on next week's episode, only two days after "celebrating" Valentine's Day. The big headline coming out of the overview, trailer, and images for S08E07: "Baja" is that we have Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Harper (Mekia Cox) going undercover, while the rest of the team works with the FBI on an investigation, and "Bailan" (Nathan Fillion & Jenna Dewan) deals with a long-distance relationship. Following that, we have a look at the official overview for S08E08: "Grand Theft Aircraft."

The Rookie: S08E07 "Baja" & S08E08 "Grand Theft Aircraft" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 7: "Baja" – Harper and Lucy go undercover in Baja while investigating the murder of two young women. Back in LA, Bradford and the FBI task force assist in the investigation, while Nolan and Bailey navigate their long-distance relationship.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 8: "Grand Theft Aircraft" – Nolan and Garza lead a high-stakes operation that quickly goes south. Lucy and Tim navigate their relationship when an unexpected visitor shows up. Meanwhile, the team conducts a citywide search for a suspect.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

