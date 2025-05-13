Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 Set for Midseason; Disney TVG President Explains

Alexi Hawley's The Rookie will return midseason for Season 8. Craig Erwich, President, Disney Television Group, on why that's a good thing.

With series creator/showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie wrapping up its seventh season tonight, ABC is letting fans know when they can expect Season 8… and that would be in 2026. Both The Rookie and Will Trent are being held from the Fall 2025 primetime lineup, with Craig Erwich, President, Disney Television Group, explaining that the move has proven to be beneficial to both the fans and the series. "'Rookie' and 'Will Trent' is a repeat of the extraordinarily successful schedule we had last season. 'Will Trent' was one of the only broadcast shows that actually grew year over year. I think one of the reasons for that was, when we start in January, we're able to run all of the episodes straight through, and it creates this kind of momentum."

As for Tuesdays, it appears that's going to remain the same, with repeats of Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential being brought on for the 10 pm timeslot. "When you bring in 'High Potential' to that Tuesday night, it just creates a powerhouse night. Television, in many ways, is still about nights. People ask, 'What am I going to watch tonight?' And ABC has had so many signature nights of television. Over the last 20 some odd years, it's been Thursday night — now with 'Grey's' and '9-1-1' — and Tuesday night has become really a must-see destination night of television for our viewers."

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

