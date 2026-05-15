Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Comics The New 52 Batman Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once again, as McFarlane Toys has revealed a new set of Batman figures for your collection

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Multiverse Batman figure inspired by The New 52 comic era of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

The Batman figure highlights his black and light gray New 52 batsuit, built to battle Gotham’s deadly Court of Owls.

New 52 Batman includes a batarang, grapnel launcher, display base, art card, and up to 22 points of articulation.

Pre-orders for the McFarlane Toys Batman New 52 DC Multiverse figure are live now for $26.99 with June 2026 release.

The New 52 introduced a more modernized version of Batman that would balance classic detective skills, cinematic action, and darker psychological themes. Written primarily by Scott Snyder and illustrated by Greg Capullo, this era would go on to redefine Gotham City while still keeping Bruce Wayne's tragic origins intact. One of the most important storylines from The New 52 era was the Court of Owls, a secret organization that has manipulated Gotham from the shadows for centuries.

Collectors have seen a few Court of Owls figures arrive from McFarlane Toys over the year, but now things can be finished as McFarlane unveils their new New 52 Batman DC Multiverse figure. Take on the Court and free Gotham City from the darkness with this new figure that showcases his black and light gray batsuit. He will come with a batarang, a grapple gun, a display base, and a collectible art card. Pre-orders are already live for The New 52 Batman DC Multiverse figure at $26.99 with a June 2026 release date.

DC Multiverse – Batman (The New 52)

"As a child, Bruce Wayne™ watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley™. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BATMAN™ as featured in The New 52 comics

Accessories include grapnel launcher, batarang, and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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