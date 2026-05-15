Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

LEGO Calls in a Fortnite Supply Drop with New Construction Set

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of new Fortnite-inspired sets

Article Summary LEGO Fortnite Supply Drop set recreates the iconic in-game loot crate with 314 pieces, blue smoke, balloon, and supplies.

The new Fortnite LEGO set includes Fishstick, Leviathan, and Ginger Gunner minifigures with themed accessories.

Inside the LEGO Fortnite Supply Drop are game-inspired items like Slurp Juice, Wool, a Banana, and Raspberry Seeds.

LEGO Fortnite Supply Drop preorders are live now for $44.99, with the new Fortnite construction set arriving June 1, 2026.

Supply Drops are special loot containers that fall from the sky randomly in Fortnite matches. Suspended beneath large blue balloons, these drops contain valuable weapons, healing items, and shields to help give players a major advantage. Because supply drops are visible from long distances, they attract multiple players and can lead to some intense battles.

LEGO is now faithfully recreating the iconic Fortnite Supply Drops with a brand-new set that comes in at 314 pieces. Some fun details have been crafted into his set, including blue smoke, a yellow balloon, and a bright blue box filled with goodies to help turn the tide of battle. Three new LEGO Fortnite minifigures are also included with Fishstick, Leviathan, and the Ginger Gunner, who will only help enhance the display of this set. Pre-orders are already live for the LEGO Fortnite Supply Drop at $44.99, and it is set to drop on June 1, 2026.

LEGO Fortnite Supply Drop

"Recreate a thrilling video game moment with the LEGO® Fortnite® Supply Drop (77080) building set for kids and gamers ages 10 and up. The iconic Supply Drop from LEGO Fortnite randomly falls from the sky and contains powerful supplies, and this kitlets fans assemble their own version from LEGO bricks. The toy consists of three sections: the base, the smoke, and the supply drop itself, plus loads of awesome details."

"Open the Supply Drop to discover Slurp Juice, Wool, a Banana and Raspberry Seeds, and bring the scene to life with 3 minifigures: Fishstick with Dynamite, Leviathan with an Axe and Ginger Gunner with a Shield and Fire Torch. It also comes with a bonus in-game item in the form of a Supply Drop decor pack in LEGO Fortnite and instructions are available digitally in the LEGO Builder app. Set contains 314 pieces."

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