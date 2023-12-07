Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, hulu, preview, The Rookie

The Rookie Team Celebrates 100th Episode Milestone (PHOTO GALLERY)

With the ABC series filming its sixth season, The Rookie celebrated filming its 100th episode - here's a look at the official photo gallery.

Over the past week or so, we've had some really great news to pass along regarding ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. Obviously, the biggest news is that the team is back and back in front of the cameras for the sixth season. And as we've seen, they haven't wasted a moment since being back. But, as we learned earlier this week from Winter & O'Neil, the production team paused for a very important reason. That's right, the long-running police drama officially began filming its 100th episode this week. Not only did they celebrate the impressive television milestone, but the network made sure to bring a photographer along to capture the moment. Here's a look at the photo gallery from the special event – with the sixth season of the series set to hit screens on February 20, 2024:

Here's a look at Winter & O'Neil's Instagram posts from the past 24 hours, sharing personal videos and images from the big day – but the videos thanking The Rookie fans are the ones that are the real hits to "the feels":

