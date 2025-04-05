Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, zootopia 2

Zootopia 2: Disney Releases 2 New Images Of The Upcoming Sequel

Disney has released two new images from the upcoming Zootoptia 2, which will be released in theaters on November 26, 2025.

In Zootopia 2, Nick and Judy are back and tackling a new case with mysterious reptile, Gary, voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

A sneak peek at CinemaCon revealed scenes including Nick and Judy in couples therapy and hunting for the first city snake.

Directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard reveal creative insights; fans anticipate exciting franchise expansion.

While all eyes might be on Disney's live-action film rights now, there is an animated sequel to one of the biggest films the studio has ever made right around the corner. Sometimes, it feels like Zootopia came and went, and everyone kind of forgot about it despite the billion-dollar box office and the great reviews. It was also released during that weird time when a billion at the box office was a walk in the park for Disney, so maybe that has something to do with it, too. Either way, there is another film coming out this fall, and the studio is starting to give us some details about it. We saw some footage at CinemaCon last week, including a couple/partners therapy scene with Nick and Judy (which I'm sure the internet isn't going to get super weird about) and the duo looking for the first snake in the city, Gary. We got new images from the film as well, including a good look at Gary, voiced by Ke Huy Quan, and Dr. Fuzzyby, voiced by Quinta Brunson. It's still unclear when Disney is going to release any footage for this one, though maybe attaching the first trailer to Elio is a good bet.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar® winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces. Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

