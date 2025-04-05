Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dodge Roll, Enter the Gungeon 2

Enter the Gungeon 2 Reveals More After Switch 2 Debut

Devolver Digital dropped a few new details and a short trailer for Enter the Gungeon 2 after it debuted on the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

Article Summary Enter the Gungeon 2 announced at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, exciting fans worldwide.

The sequel features a thrilling new 3D art style and intense bullet hell gameplay.

Discover fresh weapons and enemies in procedurally generated Gungeon levels.

Join old and new Gungeoneers in dynamic battles against the quirky Gundead.

Developer Dodge Roll and publisher: Devolver Digital revealed more details about Enter the Gungeon 2 following the quick reveal this week. if you missed it, the team revealed that the highly-anticipated sequel would be released for the Nintendo Switch 2, as they showed off parts of the game during the Nintendo Switch 2 direct. The big reveal from this is that the game is getting a new 3D art style that capitalizes on the original in several ways but also retains the fun and insanity of the intense gameplay from the original. We also got to see a few new guns, and while w don't know their names or what they do, they look fun and impressive to take into a fight. Enjoy the new mini trailer here while we wait to learn more about the game.

Enter the Gungeon 2

Enter the Gungeon 2 is a reloaded, high-caliber sequel to the iconic bullet hell dungeon crawler, reinforced with a new 3D art style, new weapons and enemies, and expanded gameplay. Battle through areas familiar and unknown as the ruined Gungeon reveals its secrets to those brave enough to enter. Discover, unlock, and master fantastic weaponry within its procedurally generated halls and destroy the legions of Gundead pouring forth from within. Charge into dynamic battles against devilishly cute enemies, previously confined to the 2D plane, and delight as they are knocked around, tossed into the air, and thrown deep into pits.

Choose from an expanding roster of Gungeoneers full of both familiar and new faces as you rescue and extract marooned heroes from the depths of the Gungeon. Become mighty through unexpected combinations of powerful passive items, explosive active items, blessings, curses, and your own mastery over an impressive armory of weapons. And seek to understand why you find yourself under assault in the Gungeon once again…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!