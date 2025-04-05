Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, jack black, jumanji, jumanji 4, sony pictures

Jack Black Reveals His Thoughts on a Possible Return for Jumanji 4

Actor Jack Black reveals that he isn't sure he'd be interested in returning to the Jumanji franchise for another entry.

Article Summary Jack Black hints he might retire before filming Jumanji 4, leaving fans in suspense.

Black's tepid response about Jumanji 4 raises doubts about the series' future.

The Jumanji reboot grossed over $1.7B, but a fourth movie remains uncertain.

Director Jake Kasdan is enthusiastic, but Jumanji 4 awaits official confirmation.

The Jumanji franchise, a beloved blend of adventure, comedy, and nostalgia, has kept fans on the edge of their seats since its modern reboot with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017. With two successful sequels under its belt, speculation about Jumanji 4 has been swirling. However, a recent quote from Jack Black, one of the series' standout stars, has left fans wondering whether the next chapter will ever materialize—or if the jungle drums have finally fallen silent. Here's what we've learned about the next entry via Black himself.

Jack Black Might Opt for Retirement Before a Jumanji 4 is Made

During an interview with Deadline, Black, who plays the quirky and endearing Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon, responded to questions about Jumanji 4 with a mix of hope and skepticism. When asked if there's a chance for another installment, he said, "Well, we'll see. I hope so." It's a tepid answer that reflects cautious optimism rather than confidence. Pressed further about whether filming has started, Black was unequivocal: "No. No. I don't believe that. I'll believe that when I get to set. No. In fact, my feeling is always, 'I've already done my last film. I'm pretty sure I'm done. I'm pretty sure I'm retired.'" He then added, "It's been a great, great ride, I'll let you know if someone pulls me out of retirement."

Black's comments hint at a personal crossroads. At just 55, the actor and musician has had a storied career, from School of Rock to voicing Po in the Kung Fu Panda series. His role in the Jumanji films—bringing humor and heart to a video-game avatar—has been yet another highlight for audiences. Still, his words suggest he might be ready to hang up his explorer's hat despite the notion that fans are still vying for more.

For fans, this uncertainty is bittersweet. The rebooted Jumanji series, starring Black alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, revitalized the 1995 classic with a fresh twist—trapping players in a video game rather than unleashing the jungle into the real world. Both Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level (2019) were box-office hits, grossing over $1.7 billion combined. A fourth film seemed inevitable, with loose ends from The Next Level—like the mid-credits scene teasing a role reversal—ripe for exploration.

Even director Jake Kasdan has expressed enthusiasm for continuing the saga, but without confirmation from Black or the studio, Sony Pictures, Jumanji 4 remains in limbo. Will Black return to the jungle, or has the game truly ended? For now, fans can only hope someone rolls the dice again.

