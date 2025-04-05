Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Alex Scharfman, Death Of A Unicorn, film

Death of a Unicorn Director Reflects on a Unique Death Scene

The director of the A24 film Death of a Unicorn reveals how one of the film's memorable death scenes came to fruition.

Article Summary Death of a Unicorn mixes practical effects and digital artistry for memorable death scenes.

Director Alex Scharfman details a standout death scene that amazed audiences at SXSW.

Richard E. Grant's hilarious and shocking demise showcases Scharfman's bold vision.

A24 backs this quirky film, adding to its potential as a cult classic.

With a star-studded cast, the recent A24 dark comedy film Death of a Unicorn has already begun turning heads, largely due to its oddball tone and some standout death sequences that caught viewers by surprise. And yes, it hasn't exactly been all positive feedback so far. However, Death of a Unicorn director Alex Scharfman is now explaining the thought process behind the demise of one particular character and how it all came together for the final cut of the zany genre-blending film. Because you always need some outlandish death sequences!

Death of a Unicorn Director on Crafting a Memorable Demise

Discussing a particularly memorable scene from the film's SXSW premiere screening, Scharfman tells Screen Rant, "[Richard E. Grant's] death got the largest reaction… such a fun one to shoot. He did a great job—making noises, spitting blood. It's a mix of practical and digital: a practical horn under his head, a puppet in the foreground, then a digital horn through his mouth and out the top. You see blood on the horn as it slides up, which I'd written into the script, hoping it'd work."

Scharfman's gleeful recounting of Grant's on-screen demise underscores a director reveling in the chaos of his creation. This isn't just gore for shock's sake—it's an attempt to turn the bizarre into something unforgettable. With a career spanning the raw indie grit of The Florida Project to this surreal outing, Scharfman uses this fresh project to prove that he's a filmmaker unafraid to push boundaries. A24's backing only amplifies the anticipation; their track record with bold, genre-bending hits suggests Death of a Unicorn could eventually join their pantheon of quirky classics. And, while some reviews may waver, the SXSW crowd's reaction signals a win for Scharfman.

Starring Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Jenna Ortega (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice), the plot of Death of a Unicorn follows a father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn, sparking a chaotic chain of events involving a billionaire (Will Poulter) eager to exploit the creature's magical properties.

The A24 film Death of a Unicorn is in theaters everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!