The Rookie Universe Is Getting Ready to "Feud" This Weekend (Preview)

The Rookie universe is "feuding" this weekend (for good causes). Here's a preview for the next edition of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud.

As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue on (until the AMPTP starts offering better deals), it's not exactly an easy time to be a fan of ABC's The Rookie universe – what with productions across the television landscape haven ground to a halt for the foreseeable future. So when we get a chance to pass along any new content whatsoever to all of you, then we're going to jump on it. Like the preview we have for this Sunday's edition of ABC's Steve Harvey hosted Celebrity Family Feud – which sees Team "The Rookie" (Richard T. Jones, Mekia Cox, Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil & Jenna Dewan) – on behalf of the EB Medical Research Foundation – taking on Team "The Rookie: Feds" (Niecy Nash-Betts, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, Felix Solis & James Lesure), who are competing on behalf of the Amazing Grace Conservatory. Here's a look at our two teams- in serious & not-so-serious mode:

While we won't be getting nearly the number or kind of behind-the-scenes looks that we would normally get if the strikes weren't in play, we have (so far) a brief clip of Nash-Betts checking in from filming to let everyone know that Team "The Rookie: Feds" is more than ready for a (friendly) "feud."

And here's a look at the team portraits that were also released earlier today:

And just in case you need to check out some of the action before Sunday night, August 27th (hitting ABC at 9 pm ET):

