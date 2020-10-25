The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Updates Series: "I'm Involved at Every Step"

With filming underway on Neil Gaiman (Good Omens), Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy), David Goyer (Hellraiser, Constantine), and WBTV Group's series adaptation of The Sandman for Netflix, comic book universe and series executive producer Gaiman took to Twitter once again to offer fans a mix of updates and teases.

First up, Gaiman wanted one fan to know that as mad and prone to "bad words" as they might be if the series disappoints, it's nothing compared to how Gaiman will feel (and respond):

If it's bad, I can assure you my bad words will be worse. https://t.co/mL256ujW2l — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 25, 2020

Next up, Gaiman clarified that he's listed on the call sheet as co-showrunner though he credits Heinberg with doing "all the heavy lifting & real work." Gaiman offers both input and approval on production and co-wrote the pilot script. Translation? Gaiman's involved every step of the way:

I'm on the Call sheet as co-showrunner, but all the heavy lifting & real work is being done by Allan Heinberg, who comes to me when he wants my input or approval, & who also trusts my opinion enough to implement it and act on it. I co-wrote the pilot. I'm involved at every step. https://t.co/pcPJ8kd9Sf — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 25, 2020

Gaiman also has a message to those fans of The Sandman who won't be watching the adaptation because they don't want anything taking away from their appreciation of the comic book series: he understands…

I completely understand and approve of anyone not watching (or listening to) the Sandman adaptations if they are concerned that it's going to interfere with the original version in their heads. https://t.co/DN9v5SloDT — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 25, 2020

After a fan expresses their confidence in Gaiman because of his work on Good Omens, Gaiman praises the cast and the scripts, and how much the series vibes the comic book series. Following that, Gaiman confirms where the home base of production is located:

Thank you! I'm confident that it's going to be good. The scripts are terrific, the casting terrific, and, more to the point, it FEELS like Sandman. https://t.co/vcObRFY6Fr — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 25, 2020

Once again, Gaiman makes sure fans are aware that he's had a hand in every The Sandman script so far to varying degrees, and that he's loving being in the middle of the creative mix:

There aren't any Sandman scripts I haven't contributed to, so far. Sometimes in broad strokes, sometimes just adding or changing or fixing a line or a word. It's great to feel part of the process. https://t.co/qzJG40HgI6 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 25, 2020

Then there's the matter of when the cast announcement will be released, with Gaiman having a whole lot of fun with one fan's Black Adam casting comparison- readily admitting that he's enjoying it in the tweet that follows.

Next up, Gaiman confirms that he does get to "sometimes suggest" and approve casting, before emphasizing once again that this series is "actually really and truly Sandman" and not something that will be "based on"- while making sure to also throw out love to Sandman-inspired Netflix series Lucifer and Mike Carey's Lucifer run.

This is actually really and truly Sandman. It's not something loosely "inspired by" Sandman.*

And yes, I get to approve (and sometimes suggest) the casting. *Not that there's necessarily anything wrong with that. Lucifer is inspired by Lucifer in Sandman + Mike Carey's Lucifer. https://t.co/k55TBlIpjF — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 25, 2020

When asked if Netflix has a set number of seasons in place for the series, Gaiman responded by turning our attention to what the series' plan is: "to tell the whole story, from 'Preludes and Nocturnes' up to 'Sandman Overture.'" In a follow-up tweet, Gaiman was asked how the entire story could be told in "3 seasons before netflix cancels it" (referencing the streaming service's analytical reputation of not letting series run longer than three seasons). The author's response was a fascinating one- and one we won't be getting more details on any time soon;

The plan is to tell the whole story, from Preludes and Nocturnes up to Sandman Overture. https://t.co/70bnqA8Y63 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 25, 2020

The short answer (which I will not be expanding) is, There are safeguards in place. https://t.co/a7hITINZHb — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 25, 2020

During the DC FanDome panel "The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming" last month, Gaiman said the extra time that resulted from the COVID shutdown allowed the writers to "perfect" the scripts. Also, Gaiman revealed he had been receiving production designs for approval that were impressing him and that the adjusted Sandman timeline for the series will have the action taking place modern times, which will result in adjustments for modern technology and current trends, and different takes on characters and situations from the comics.

Heinberg will write and serve as showrunner on the series, with Gaiman set to executive produce alongside Goyer, with both having been attached to the original New Line feature film effort. Gaiman's multi-genre tale centers on Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless, the powerful group of siblings: Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire, and Delirium. Warner Bros. shopped the television project to a number of networks and streaming services – including "family member" HBO, who reportedly passed on the series based on the expected price tag attached. Netflix made the winning bid with a direct-to-series order, seeing the series as a potential "tent pole" for the streamer as Game of Thrones was for HBO.