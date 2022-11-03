The Sandman Season 2: Gaiman Knew for "Many Weeks"; Corinthian Icon

Okay. Granted. It may not have exactly been the type of announcement rollout the streaming service originally had planned, but Netflix still made millions of fans of EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's The Sandman happy. Beginning with a DC Comics tweet confirming the show's return that was quickly deleted (but not before being screencapped & shared), we then had media news outlets confirming the good news from sources. And then, late on Wednesday, Gaiman and the streamer confirmed it all with an official confirmation and teaser (along with the news that Netflix subscribers will be getting profile icons).

UPDATE: Gaiman has heard you, Corinthian fans! "The Corinthian appears to be trending on my dashboard because… there isn't a Corinthian icon on Netflix? Fair enough." Sounds like that might be getting fixed sooner rather than later.

So now, we're doing a little "clean up" reporting as the social media celebration continues. First up, we finally learn just how long Gaiman knew about the good news and if it was hard keeping it a secret. Based on his Tumblr response below? It was "many weeks" ago and (nothing personal) not hard keeping to himself:

As for whether a physical copy of the first season will be made available or if any Funko POP! figures were on the way, Gaiman's knows as much as you do:

And for those of you considering ditching Elon Musk's "New Twitter Order," Gaiman offered other ways to keep in contact with him for updates:

If you're leaving Twitter, my Blogger journal at https://t.co/426hpces8M, and my tumblr is at https://t.co/CDBYVr05UV. The blog's been a bit of a ghost town, but I need to bring it back to life. It may be time to enable comments… https://t.co/6DVsYhyTxq — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Neil Gaiman on The Sandman Season 2 Gameplan & Beyond

"Well, we told the first 400 pages of a 3,000-page arc in the first 10 episodes. So there's a kind of a "you do the math" on that. But then the other answer is, how long is a piece of string? What we know that we would like to do, in a perfect world, as long as the audience is there and people come out for it and people want it, is we want to tell the whole story of 'Sandman' that went through to 'The Wake.' And after that we want to tell 'Sandman: Overture,' and somewhere in there, possibly, even as a special or whatever, we'd love to do things like 'The Dream Hunters.' We quite probably weave the stories that are in 'Sandman: Endless Nights' into the body of the whole. What is nice is we have the entirety of 'Sandman' to draw on," Gaiman explained during an interview with Variety.

Gaiman continued, "We also have the 'Death' books. It might be great to go off and do one of those as a sideline, in addition to which, anybody who has seen 'Sandman' Episode 3 has sidled over to us at some point or other in the last six months and said, 'Do you think there's any possibility that we could do a Johanna Constantine show with Jenna Coleman?' And, oh my God, she's a star, and you just want to see her going through battling demons and destroying other people's lives. So that's in there, too. We can keep going on this for a long time to come. But this isn't us going, it's eight seasons exactly and then out — or five seasons and out. We want to tell the story. Which feels wonderfully familiar for me because when I was writing 'Sandman,' people go, 'So how long does 'Sandman' go?' And I'd go, 'I don't know, maybe Issue #50?' And I'd be at Issue #50 and go, 'I don't know, Issue #75, maybe?' But when you get there, there's still be more story to tell after that."