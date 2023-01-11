The Sandman Season 2 Not Really A "Season 2"? Netflix Keeping Quiet Peter Friedlander discusses what took so long with The Sandman Season 2 decision, teasing why Netflix isn't calling it "Season 2."

As fans' minds turn towards speculating about the second season of EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's The Sandman, we're getting some fresh insight into the decision-making process from Netflix's perspective courtesy of Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of UCAN scripted TV. "We wanted to spend the time to get creatively aligned around what would be the next, best experience with 'The Sandman. And because of that, we wanted to spend the time with Allan [Heinberg] and Neil [Gaiman] and really talk through and be thoughtful about what the approach should be… because Season 1 is also very thoughtful and intentional," Friedlander explained during a recent interview with Variety. "So that was really what took the extra time, is to get our ducks in a row." But then things get really interesting when the topic of why the second season isn't actually being called "Season 2"…

Though not willing to directly answer that very question, Friedlander did have a very interesting response when the theory was offered that the series will be handled in "volumes" or in groupings that are more in line with how the storylines run in the comics. "There are decisions that haven't been made, but we are considering batching approaches. Everything's on the table when it comes to 'Sandman.' It's an innovative show." So could that include "bonus episodes" as we had with "A Dream of a Thousand Cats/ Calliope"? "The Sandman always follows his own path. I do really believe that. The show, I think, was so popular because it was such a discovery and it was such an invention. That's what we're trying to honor as we continue to tell this story, and it shouldn't follow any path other than its own," Friedlander teased, not exactly pushing back on the theory proposed. "And I genuinely believe that, and I want to help tell the story in that way with Neil and Allan and protect the storytelling so it's the best experience it can be. And so part of that is also just keeping it secret till we know more!"