Stranger Things 5 Writers Share Moment Charlie Heaton Met Pre-Vis Self

The Stranger Things 5 writers shared an image from Joe Keery of the moment when Charlie Heaton met his Season 5 pre-vis doppelgänger.

Last week, the writers on Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 were kind enough to share some pre-vis showcasing Joe Keery's Steve Harrington and Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers. But while they were awesome because they technically counted as some serious legit previews of the final season (though far from spoiler-ville), the way Keery and Heaton are depicted is… unique. With Heaton, imagine "surprised 'Encino Man.'" Thanks to the two actors being very good sports, we're getting a chance to see Heaton's reaction to his pre-vis self – and what appears to be a pretty solid impression of it.

Here's a look at Heaton's reaction to his pre-vis persona, with the image taken by Keery and posted by the show's writers (with word that Keery could be sharing a reaction to his pre-vis doppelganger soon):

Here's a look back at the Keery and Heaton pre-vis that the writers shared late last month – followed by a look ahead at what's to come:

Hope the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else season 5 is looking like this: pic.twitter.com/GC2ok142jJ — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) September 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

FYI this is pre-vis for a scene in ep 1. So technically your first look at season 5. We told Joe he has to perform it EXACTLY like this. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) September 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

