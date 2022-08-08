The Sandman Showrunner Talks S02, More Johanna Constantine, Corinthian

With Netflixcreator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-; and writer David S. Goyer's (Foundation) steaming series adaptation of The Sandman arriving to now only rave reviews but all the top spot in over 80 countries & territories, it's understandable that folks would be arching an eyebrow towards the streaming service as we await news on a second season. But that doesn't mean that the team hasn't already been thinking "bigger picture," as showrunner Heinberg explained during an interview with Rolling Stone. Here's a look at some of the highlights.

If/When Season 2 Gets a Green Light, Heinberg Says They're Ready to Hit the Ground Running: "Well, we had a writer's room for 20 weeks to talk about Season Two and to break stories and generate outlines and first drafts. And now I'm having early talks with production design and VFX and getting everything into position so that if we are lucky enough to have a Season Two, we're ready to go, ideally with the same team who made Season One."

On If "The Sandman" Will Follow the Chronological Order of the Comics: "For the most part, though we are pulling a lot of the standalone stories out of there, not necessarily where they are in the comics, and folding them into the main saga. A good example is [the African myth-inspired comic-book story] 'Tales In the Sand,' which happens very early at the beginning of 'The Doll's House' saga in the comics. And that would be part of our 'Season of Mists' storyline in Season Two. When Dream has to go back to hell in order to free [his ancient love-interest] Nada, that seemed like a more organic place to tell their backstory and find out how they fell in love and how Nada ended up in hell. So that's a good example of a story that's now woven into the main fabric of Season Two."

Heinberg Believes "The Sandman" Universe Could Go on "For Quite Some Time": "In success, we could talk about doing all kinds of things. If we're able to do more standalone anthology issues, then it would take longer than if we were just staying on Dream's track. And we'd love to do more Johanna Constantine in the present. The Corinthian could return because he's not really in the comic again – except for one cameo – until later. So it depends on what people respond to, and how many viewers we have, and how much success we have as a Season One show. It could go on for quite some time if we had the viewers."

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.