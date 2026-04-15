Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 Image, Details Released

Early casting was announced for the modern adaptation of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4, set to arrive on BBC One and iPlayer.

Article Summary The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 gets a modern BBC adaptation with a nine-part series confirmed.

Early casting announced, including Oliver Savell as Adrian Mole and Lisa McGrillis as his mother Pauline.

The adaptation is penned by Caitlin and Caroline Moran, Dillon Mapletoft, Oliver Taylor, and Jack Rooke.

The beloved coming-of-age novel follows Adrian's witty diary through key events of 1981-1982 Britain.

The BBC released its first and only image for the modern adaptation of the Sue Townsend novel, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4. The lone image, which you can see here, features Oliver Savell in the titular role of Adrian Mole. The company also revealed that Lisa McGrillis will play his mother, Pauline, and Colin Hoult will play his father, George. Pam Ferris has been cast as Grandma, Galaxie Clear as Pandora, and Alun Armstrong as Bert. The remaining cast revealed includes Jude Forsey as Nigel, Rory Keenan as Mr Lucas, David Wilmot as Mr Scruton, and Karl Collins as Mr Cherry.

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 Set For a Nine-Part Series For BBC One

This isn't the first time the novel has been adapted for TV; it previously received a six-episode series in 1985 for ITV, released a year after a totally separate seven-part radio series on BBC Radio 4 in 1984. The current adaptation is being written by Caitlin Moran and Caroline Moran (Raised By Wolves), Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor (Everyone Else Burns), and Jack Rooke (Big Boys).

The original novel is written in diary form, set between 1981 and 1982, as Adrian Mole sees himself as a young intellectual, commenting on the lives around him as he grows up. Among the things he writes about are the Falklands War, his parents' divorce, the Royal Wedding of Charles and Diana, his own worries and regrets, the birth of Prince William, and his own small adventures with love. Along the way, the reader realizes that Adrian misinterprets much of what he encounters in the world, often leading to comedic results as he attempts to find his way through his own words.

No release dates have been set for the show; all we know right now is that it will appear on both BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

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