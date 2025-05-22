Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: dan brown, The Secret of Secrets

The Secret of Secrets: Dan Brown's Robert Langdon Set for Netflix

Dan Brown's Prof. Robert Langdon is heading to Netflix for a series adaptation of the author's upcoming novel, The Secret of Secrets.

The adventures of bestselling author Dan Brown's Prof. Robert Langdon have played out in the literary world (Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code, The Lost Symbol, Inferno, and Origin), as well as on the big screen in two Tom Hanks-starring feature films and an NBC series television take. With Brown's next Langdon novel, The Secret of Secrets, set to hit bookstores in September 2025, Netflix announced that the streaming service and showrunner Carlton Cuse (LOST, Jack Ryan, Locke & Key, Bates Motel) are teaming up for a new series adaptation set in the world of Brown's upcoming novel.

In the upcoming novel, Langdon, an esteemed symbologist, races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist, whose groundbreaking manuscript contains discoveries that have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind. The yet-to-be-titled TV series will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that have made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon.

Having co-created the series with Cuse, Brown will also serve as a writer and executive producer. Cuse will also serve as a writer and executive producer, with Emma Forman executive-producing for Genre Arts. In terms of who may be taking on the popular role, that's a mystery that hasn't been solved yet – at least, not publicly.

Brown's Langdon first hit the scene in 2000's novel Angels & Demons, but really hit mainstream attention in the 2003 sequel The Da Vinci Code, adapted into a hit feature film starring Hanks. Since that time, Brown has penned four subsequent sequels spotlighting Langdon: The Lost Symbol, Inferno, Origin, and the upcoming The Secret of Secrets, set to hit bookstores on September 9, 2025. Regarding Brown's literary success, the Langdon series of novels has collectively sold more than 250 million copies and has been printed in 56 languages.

