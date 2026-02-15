Posted in: Current News, Fox, TV | Tagged: the simpsons

The Simpsons Celebrates 800 Episodes TONIGHT: Here's Our Preview!

FOX's The Simpsons is celebrating its 800th episode with Quinta Brunson, Kevin Bacon, Noah Wyle, and more in S37E08: "Irrational Treasure."

FOX and EPs James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, and Al Jean's The Simpsons hits a major milestone tonight, so we wanted to make sure you have everything you need to properly celebrate… wait for it… the long-running animated series' 800th episode. Of course, how can you hit a milestone like that and not have some famous faces make an appearance? That's exactly what we're getting with S37E08: "Irrational Treasure," Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie set to be joined by Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kevin Bacon (The Bondsman); The Pitt stars Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Taylor Dearden; as well as Questlove and The Roots (with Boyz II Men offering a new version of the opener and closer). To honor the occasion, we have a look at the official overview for the 800th episode, a number of behind-the-scenes looks, and more!

The Simpsons S37E08: "Irrational Treasure" (Episode #800) Preview

"The Simpsons" Season 37 Episode 8: "Irrational Treasure" – Marge's crusade to get the family dog in better shape leads to her entering Santa's Little Helper in canine agility competitions and a trip to the National Dog Show in Philadelphia. There, Marge and Homer suddenly find themselves — and the dog — mixed up in a historical conspiracy adventure worthy of a "National Treasure" movie.

"The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, showrunner Matt Selman and voice actor @nancycartwright give their best character impressions to celebrate the 800th episode titled "Irrational Treasure." | Variety Behind the Show presented by @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/hMf5IasW7d — Variety (@Variety) February 12, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Matt Selman is bringing generations together. Parents 🤝 Kids will be watching Sunday on FOX and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/N9OojSa0VL — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) February 14, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The animated series stars Dan Castellaneta (Homer Simpson, Krusty, Barney), Julie Kavner (Marge Simpson, Patty, Selma), Nancy Cartwright (Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph Wiggum), Yeardley Smith (Lisa Simpson), Hank Azaria (Moe, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy), and Harry Shearer (Mr. Burns, Smithers, Ned Flanders). FOX's The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

