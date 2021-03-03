The Simpsons Renewed for Seasons 33 & 34, Taking Series Through 2023

While FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia might have the market cornered when it comes to long-running live-action sitcoms, when it comes to animation? There's no one who comes close to matching FOX's The Simpsons– and the network made that bar even tougher to cross. On Wednesday, the network announced during its TCA winter press event that the Matt Groening-created series has been renewed or Seasons 33 and 34- taking the series through 2023 and topping the episode count total at 757 episodes. "Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time," said Groening when the news was announced earlier today. "My biggest move was in the very beginning when I decided to never uncross my fingers," said executive producer James L. Brooks.

The long-running animated series has proven a blockbuster for the network over the decades, on first-run, delayed viewing, and airing on other platforms and streaming services. "It's a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they'll get it right," said Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment. "Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al, and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate 'The Tracey Ullman Show.' As they say, 'practice makes perfect.'' For Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, the news marks a continuation of a partnership that continues to go strong. "Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic…there aren't enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages," said Walden. "Jim Brooks, Matt Groening, and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode. On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of The Simpsons around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at FOX for making this a truly great day.'