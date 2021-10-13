The Sinner Season 4 E01 Preview: Harry Still Carries Season 3 Scars

Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) won't be finding the fourth season of USA Network's The Sinner the opportunity to rest, relax & forget about the past- as much as he desperately needs it. Still dealing with the trauma of his previous case, Harry heads out to Hanover Island in Northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). But when an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island- and Ambrose's life- upside down. Because after everything he's seen and done over the past three seasons, Ambrose finds himself questioning his own instincts and intuition as the investigation deepens. And in the following preview, it becomes pretty clear that the ghost of Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer) still haunts him, even over a year out.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for USA Network's The Sinner, followed by a look back at the official trailer- with the series set to return on October 13th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Detective Ambrose Is Reminded of Jamie Burns | The Sinner (S4 E1) | USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5bKUSWNH3U)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Sinner: Season 4 Trailer | Premiering October 13 | USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idOVTi8aZso)

Cindy Cheung (The Flight Attendant), Ronin Wong (The Man in the High Castle), Neal Huff (Mare of Easttown), and David Huynh (Baby) were announced as joining the cast. Cheung, Wong, and Huff will be coming on board as series regulars, with Huynh set to recur. The four join previously-announced cast members Michael Mosley (Ozark) and Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is the New Black). Derek Simonds is set to return as showrunner and executive producer, with Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, and Adam Bernstein returning to executive produce.

Like the island matriarch Meg Muldoon (Frances Fisher), Stephanie Lam (Cheung) will do anything to protect her son who becomes embroiled in a local mystery. Alongside his wife Stephanie, Mike Lam (Wong) runs a local restaurant. Although Hanover Island has been his home for many years, in times of crisis, Mike is made to feel like an outsider by long-time residents. Mike and Stephanie's son CJ Lam (Huynh) is caught between supporting his parents in their businesses on Hanover Island and his longing to establish his own life on the mainland. A dutiful lobsterman with a sensitive soul, Sean Muldoon (Huff) works for his family's business.

Mosley's Colin Muldoon is a rugged lobsterman and the devoted son of Meg Muldoon. Colin helped raise his niece, Percy (Kremelberg), and will do anything to protect his family. Kremelberg's Percy Muldoon is a tough and charismatic young woman born into a prominent fishing family on Deer Island in Northern Maine. Having excelled in the largely male world of lobster fishing, Percy's even-keeled demeanor is forever altered by a horrific tragedy that throws her life off course.