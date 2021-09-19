The Sinner Season 4 Teaser: Will Her Sin Prove Harry's Salvation?

When USA Network's The Sinner returns next month for its fourth season, a now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) finds himself still dealing with the trauma of a previous case when he travels to Hanover Island in Northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). But when an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island- and Ambrose's life- upside down. Because after everything he's seen and done over the past three seasons, Ambrose finds himself questioning his own instincts and intuition as the investigation deepens. Now we're getting a look at a new teaser that was released earlier today, where the focus shifts from Ambrose to the victim and her secrets- and to those around her who have reasons for wanting her dead.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for USA Network's The Sinner, set to premiere its fourth season on October 13th:

Set to return for a fourth season next month, here's a look back at the official trailer for USA Network's The Sinner:

Cindy Cheung (The Flight Attendant), Ronin Wong (The Man in the High Castle), Neal Huff (Mare of Easttown), and David Huynh (Baby) were announced as joining the cast. Cheung, Wong, and Huff will be coming on board as series regulars, with Huynh set to recur. The four join previously-announced cast members Michael Mosley (Ozark) and Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is the New Black). Derek Simonds is set to return as showrunner and executive producer, with Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, and Adam Bernstein returning to executive produce.

Like the island matriarch Meg Muldoon (Frances Fisher), Stephanie Lam (Cheung) will do anything to protect her son who becomes embroiled in a local mystery. Alongside his wife Stephanie, Mike Lam (Wong) runs a local restaurant. Although Hanover Island has been his home for many years, in times of crisis, Mike is made to feel like an outsider by long-time residents. Mike and Stephanie's son CJ Lam (Huynh) is caught between supporting his parents in their businesses on Hanover Island and his longing to establish his own life on the mainland. A dutiful lobsterman with a sensitive soul, Sean Muldoon (Huff) works for his family's business.

Mosley's Colin Muldoon is a rugged lobsterman and the devoted son of Meg Muldoon. Colin helped raise his niece, Percy (Kremelberg), and will do anything to protect his family. Kremelberg's Percy Muldoon is a tough and charismatic young woman born into a prominent fishing family on Deer Island in Northern Maine. Having excelled in the largely male world of lobster fishing, Percy's even-keeled demeanor is forever altered by a horrific tragedy that throws her life off course.